Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.42-$19.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Robert W. Baird cut Fair Isaac from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $545.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $538.75.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $6.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $443.77. 201,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,840. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.11. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $531.03.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

