Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Given New $8.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Fathom in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Fathom Price Performance

NASDAQ FTHM opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.70. Fathom has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fathom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTHM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 684.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Fathom in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom in the second quarter worth about $255,000. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

