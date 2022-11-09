Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Given New $8.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Fathom in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Fathom Price Performance
NASDAQ FTHM opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.70. Fathom has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92.
About Fathom
Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
