Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.69. 1,590,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,333. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

