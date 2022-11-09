Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.49 million during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 1.33%.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Up 4.2 %

FRGI opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $178.85 million, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,547,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after buying an additional 198,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,195,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 37,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $2,506,000.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

