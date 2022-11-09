Filecoin Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $403.90 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.68 or 0.00025579 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 316,773,794 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

