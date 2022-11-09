Financial Comparison: Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) versus Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW)

Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON – Get Rating) and Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Powin Energy and Shapeways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powin Energy N/A N/A N/A Shapeways -26.66% -19.88% -17.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Powin Energy and Shapeways, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Shapeways has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 609.60%. Given Shapeways’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shapeways is more favorable than Powin Energy.

This table compares Powin Energy and Shapeways’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powin Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shapeways $33.62 million 0.83 $1.76 million ($0.60) -0.94

Shapeways has higher revenue and earnings than Powin Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Shapeways shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.6% of Powin Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Shapeways shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Powin Energy

Powin Energy Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and provides integrated battery energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications. Its primary product is the Stack140, a modular, flexible, purpose-built battery string that is scalable from a single unit to multiple megawatts of capacity. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tualatin, Oregon.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand. It provides additive manufacturing services, such as 3D printing, rapid prototyping, and design services; and traditional manufacturing services, including injection molding, sheet metal, urethane and vacuum casting, CNC machining, and machine tooling. It also offers selective laser sintering materials, which include nylon 12, thermoplastic polyurethane, nylon 11, nylon 6 mineral filled, and polypropylene; binder jetting materials consisting of stainless steel and sandstone; multi-jet fusion materials; stereolithography materials, such as accura 60, accura xtreme, and accura xtreme white 200; selective laser melting material, including aluminum; material jetting materials, such as fine detail plastic, multi-color polyjet, and high definition full color; and wax casting materials comprising copper, platinum, gold, silver, bronze, brass, rhodium plated brass, and gold plated brass. The company serves the medical, consumer, robotics, architecture, aerospace, gaming, drones, education, and jewelry industries. Shapeways Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

