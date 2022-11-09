Financial Comparison: Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rafael and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -4,608.86% -61.85% -51.73% Claros Mortgage Trust 62.58% 6.98% 2.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rafael and Claros Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Claros Mortgage Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

Earnings & Valuation

Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $18.70, indicating a potential upside of 13.33%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Rafael.

This table compares Rafael and Claros Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $410,000.00 89.81 -$124.66 million ($7.13) -0.25 Claros Mortgage Trust $247.01 million 9.33 $170.55 million $1.18 13.98

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael. Rafael is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Claros Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.2% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Rafael shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Rafael on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. The company's lead drug candidate is CPI-613 (devimistat), which is being evaluated in various clinical studies, including two Phase III registrational clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and r/r acute myeloid leukemia. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

