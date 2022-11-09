Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.236 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FTT traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$31.41. The stock had a trading volume of 35,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,865. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$23.46 and a 1-year high of C$40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Finning International news, Director Christopher William Patterson bought 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.77 per share, with a total value of C$26,741.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,265.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Finning International

FTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

