Finning International (TSE:FTT) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$38.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$33.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.22.

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FTT traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.21. 330,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,988. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$23.46 and a 52 week high of C$40.20. The firm has a market cap of C$4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 11.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Finning International

Finning International Company Profile

In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson bought 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.77 per share, with a total value of C$26,741.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$241,265.50.

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

