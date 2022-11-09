First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 48,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 447,279 shares.The stock last traded at $10.43 and had previously closed at $10.22.
FA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
