First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 48,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 447,279 shares.The stock last traded at $10.43 and had previously closed at $10.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

First Advantage Trading Up 18.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage

First Advantage Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Advantage by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,948,000 after buying an additional 675,006 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after purchasing an additional 560,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in First Advantage by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,611,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 222,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Advantage by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,256,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 98,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in First Advantage by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,708,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,316,000 after purchasing an additional 438,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

