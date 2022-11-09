First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires 6,910 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,770,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up 2.4% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $159,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 278.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3,325.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of JEF traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,120. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

