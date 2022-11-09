First Pacific Advisors LP Buys 147,789 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,547,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,789 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 3.8% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Citigroup worth $255,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Citigroup by 8,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.52. 365,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,075,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

