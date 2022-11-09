First Pacific Advisors LP Buys 74,763 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,763 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises 1.6% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of NXP Semiconductors worth $111,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,225 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,941 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,602,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.79.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Shares of NXPI traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.88. The stock had a trading volume of 45,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,237. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.45 and a 200 day moving average of $165.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.