First Pacific Advisors LP Has $283,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.56.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS traded down $12.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.41. 2,767,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,807,784. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $177.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.29 and a 200-day moving average of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

