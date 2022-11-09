First Pacific Advisors LP Has $9.88 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.87. The stock had a trading volume of 46,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,156. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $110.51 and a one year high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

