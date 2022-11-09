First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases 135 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

HCA stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.55. 28,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.71. The company has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,170 shares of company stock worth $4,459,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.10.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

