First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $226.08. 4,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,428. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $244.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.48 and a 200 day moving average of $207.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $457,946.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,753 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,249. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading

