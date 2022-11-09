First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 250 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 149,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,232,000 after buying an additional 25,063 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 944 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH traded down $6.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $546.39. 67,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,251. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.00 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $523.49 and a 200-day moving average of $514.66. The stock has a market cap of $510.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

