First Pacific Advisors LP Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 21.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 1.0 %

BKNG stock traded up $19.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,878.30. 8,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,801.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,933.88. The company has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,463.79.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.