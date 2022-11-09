First Pacific Advisors LP Trims Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,685,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 742,801 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up approximately 5.1% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.84% of American International Group worth $341,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,054,464,000 after acquiring an additional 932,428 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,327,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,447,000 after purchasing an additional 527,154 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,693,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,596,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,733,000 after purchasing an additional 345,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.15. The stock had a trading volume of 53,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,070. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.11. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.61%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

