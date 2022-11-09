First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.06.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

NYSE FRC opened at $113.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,488 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,275 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,804,000 after acquiring an additional 805,111 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,626,000 after acquiring an additional 711,300 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

