First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.60. 2,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust BICK Index Fund

First Trust BICK Index Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BICK. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 74.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 402.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 60.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the period.

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

