First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.60. 2,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.
First Trust BICK Index Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05.
First Trust BICK Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust BICK Index Fund
First Trust BICK Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.
