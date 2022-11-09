First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Trading Up 0.6%

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.16 and last traded at $47.10. Approximately 22,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 239,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.80.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.92.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 63.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 23.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 33.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period.

About First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

