First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Trading 2% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.63 and last traded at $101.37. 81,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 180,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.37.
First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.93.
First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund
