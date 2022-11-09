First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Trading 2% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.63 and last traded at $101.37. 81,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 180,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.37.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.93.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

