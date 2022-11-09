First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) PT Lowered to $20.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FWRG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a market cap of $847.21 million and a P/E ratio of 204.89. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,564,784 shares in the company, valued at $615,158,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,239,784 shares in the company, valued at $625,148,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,564,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,158,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.