First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock Price Down 20.8% After Analyst Downgrade

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) traded down 20.8% on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Watch Restaurant Group traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $12.81. 4,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 185,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Insider Activity at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,239,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,148,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,239,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,148,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,564,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,158,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.21 million and a P/E ratio of 204.89.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.