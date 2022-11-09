Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 40.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 26,300.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 1.2 %

FISV stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.32. 42,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705,924. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.