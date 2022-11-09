Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Five9 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.27.

Five9 Stock Up 15.1 %

Five9 stock opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 0.63. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $168.56.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $114,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,755.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,055 shares of company stock worth $3,119,520 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 54,918 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,840,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

