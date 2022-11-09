Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Five9 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.27.
Five9 Stock Up 15.1 %
Five9 stock opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 0.63. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $168.56.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 54,918 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,840,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter.
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
