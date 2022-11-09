Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.27.

Five9 Trading Up 15.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $168.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average is $90.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,055 shares of company stock worth $3,119,520. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 1,247.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 1,142.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Articles

