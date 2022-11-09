Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.27.
Five9 stock opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $168.56.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Five9 by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 54,918 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Five9 by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,840,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter.
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
