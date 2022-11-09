Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $993.01M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.10. 37,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.63. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $37.59.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). Flowserve had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,703,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after acquiring an additional 88,950 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,840,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,554,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,290,000 after acquiring an additional 168,438 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,560,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,029,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

