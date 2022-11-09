Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 395 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned about 0.10% of Generac worth $12,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Generac by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac Stock Down 5.2 %

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC traded down $5.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.93. 72,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,786. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $463.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.