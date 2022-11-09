Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 7,221 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $281.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,201. The company has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.22. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

