Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Deere & Company by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.4% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 15.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DE traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $399.30. The company had a trading volume of 181,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,819. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.57. The stock has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

