Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned 0.13% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $38,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after buying an additional 16,427,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040,033 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,231 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,057,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,332,000 after acquiring an additional 888,330 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TIP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,990. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

