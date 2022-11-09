Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,173 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $252.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.65. The stock had a trading volume of 85,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,699. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

