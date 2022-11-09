Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $31.15 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.1% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $31,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,275,000 after purchasing an additional 626,638 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,804,000 after purchasing an additional 791,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,696,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,716,000 after purchasing an additional 358,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,256,000 after acquiring an additional 345,047 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $636,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.27.

MMC stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.83. The stock had a trading volume of 28,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.38. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

