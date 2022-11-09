Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $78.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,052 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.9% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $78,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980,189 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207,553 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,895 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.97. 14,115,372 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.40.

