Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parcel Service Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens cut their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

Shares of UPS traded down $3.79 on Wednesday, hitting $165.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,863. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $143.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.