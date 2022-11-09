FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.10-$7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.63 billion. FMC also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.05-$2.55 EPS.

FMC Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FMC stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.15. 673,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,929. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.99. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Get FMC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FMC Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of FMC by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.