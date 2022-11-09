Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:FTF) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.80

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:FTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Foresight Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Foresight Enterprise VCT stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £112.95 million and a P/E ratio of 800.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 62.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 62.27. Foresight Enterprise VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65.50 ($0.75).

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

