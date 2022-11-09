Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.63

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.63 and last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FORR shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $662.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $44.64.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forrester Research

In related news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $371,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forrester Research by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Forrester Research by 7.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 28.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.