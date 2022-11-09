Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.63

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORRGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.63 and last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FORR shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Forrester Research Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $662.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $44.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $371,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forrester Research

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forrester Research by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Forrester Research by 7.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 28.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research



Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

