Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after acquiring an additional 204,217 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,809,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,595,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 106,426 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,853,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,957,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CWEN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.20. 3,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,854. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

CWEN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.