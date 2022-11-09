Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Invests $278,000 in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,769,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.54. 1,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,798. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.96.

