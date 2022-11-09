Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,754 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.65.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.