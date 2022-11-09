Fortress Capital Acquisition (NYSE:FCAX) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.04

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 1159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

Get Fortress Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fortress Capital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAX. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 22.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 282.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,434,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after buying an additional 1,059,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Capital Acquisition

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.