Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$194.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$180.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$163.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$171.04. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$151.08 and a 52-week high of C$216.32. The firm has a market cap of C$34.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 26.01 and a quick ratio of 24.88.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$449.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

