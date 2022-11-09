Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FRHLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 0.5 %

FRHLF traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.06. 32,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,334. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

