FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.22

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.22 and traded as high as $4.49. FreightCar America shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 94,025 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on FreightCar America to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FreightCar America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $56.79 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter worth $39,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in FreightCar America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in FreightCar America by 105.6% in the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 19,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

