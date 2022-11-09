Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given New €32.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €37.00 ($37.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($34.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($23.00) to €17.10 ($17.10) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.87.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 48,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,175. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $35.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,577,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,935,000 after buying an additional 2,118,186 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,738,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 236,459 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 210,819 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth $3,666,000. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

